Bernadette Peters to Join Pacific Symphony for the 2024-25 Pops Season Opener

Legendary Broadway, film and TV star Bernadette Peters will return to Pacific Symphony for two nights to open the 2024-25 Pops Season, led by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez for the second year. Dazzling with show tunes and masterpieces from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, and more, Peters creates that special one-of-a-kind feeling with live music that showcases her illustrious vocal range and impeccable talent.

Broadway and music lovers alike can catch the multi-award-winning actress and singer Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2, at 8 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa. Tickets are $50-$189. For more information or to purchase tickets call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Peters is revered for her insurmountable talent, garnering numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, four Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For the Symphony's show, she'll pull from her work as one of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, having starred in Hello, Dolly!, Follies, A Little Night Music, Gypsy and many other productions, as well as from her recent highly successful West End debut of Old Friends, celebrating the life and work of Stephen Sondheim.

"Bernadette Peters' extensive repertoire draws from some of the most beloved Broadway shows of all time," said Lopez-Yañez. "Her incredible energy radiates in every

aspect of her performance, from her stage presence to her storytelling, her legendary voice and beyond - it's an experience not to be missed!"

Lopez-Yañez sets the stage for the first half of the show with musical theater favorites performed by Pacific Symphony, including George Gershwin's Overture to Girl Crazy, George M. Cohan's A George M. Cohan Overture, Herman's Mack & Mabel, Carl Teike's Old Comrades, March and Herman's Hello Dolly!

"It is a true honor to have the opportunity to share the stage with such an icon," said Lopez-Yañez. "We are thrilled to be working with Ms. Peters and and looking forward to an unforgettable opening night of our 2024-25 Pops season."

Peters' performance is the first of the seven concerts within Pacific Symphony's 2024-25 Pops season, which is underwritten by the Sharon J. and Thomas E. Malloy Family and is sponsored by PBS SoCal, Avenue of the Arts Hotel, and K-Earth 101 Radio.

More About Bernadette Peters

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, film and television, in concert, and on recordings. She has garnered numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, four Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Best known for her work on stage and one of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters just concluded a highly successful West End debut in the Cameron Mackintosh production of Old Friends, celebrating the life and work of Stephen Sondheim. The production will transfer to Broadway in Spring 2025.

Peters has starred on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, Follies, A Little Night Music, among others. She also appeared in City Center's Encores! Production, A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis.

Peters garnered both the Tony and Drama Desk Award for her performance in Andrew Lloyd Webber's, Song and Dance. She also won a Tony for her performance in the revival of Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun. She received Tony nominations for her outstanding performances on Broadway in Sam Mendes' revival Gypsy, Neil Simon's The Goodbye Girl, Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies, Mack and Mabel, and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. Peters also earned a Drama Desk nomination for her unforgettable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.

She also enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, most recently the Apple TV+ series, "High Desert", NBC-TV's "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" for which she earned an Emmy nomination. The popular series was made into a TV movie musical titled "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" for The Roku Channel. Other TV appearances include "The CW's "Katy Keene"; CBS All Access' "The Good Fight"; and Amazon Prime's Golden Globe-winning series, "Mozart in the Jungle".

Peters has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall, and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual, star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals in the New York City and tri-state area.

The American Theater Wing honored her efforts and awarded her with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award which recognizes an individual from the theatre community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations, regardless of whether such organizations relate to the theatre.

