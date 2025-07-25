ANNIE Comes to the Rose Center Theater This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rose Center Theater will present a new production of the Broadway classic ANNIE, running September 13 through September 28, 2025. Beloved for its iconic score, uplifting story, and timeless message of hope, Annie promises a feel-good theatrical experience for the whole family.

Set during the Great Depression, Annie follows the journey of a young orphan with big dreams and an even bigger heart. With unforgettable songs like “Tomorrow,” “Maybe,” and “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” the musical celebrates resilience, optimism, and the power of love to change lives.

This fall’s production features a cast of talented local performers and vibrant choreography under the direction of the Rose Center Theater’s award-winning creative team. From the bustling streets of 1930s New York to the opulent world of Daddy Warbucks, the staging brings Annie to life with the heart and artistry that Orange County audiences have come to expect.

“We're thrilled to bring Annie to life for our community,” said Managing Artistic Director Tim Nelson. “This story has touched generations, and we're excited to share its message of hope and perseverance with a new audience.”

Performances will take place at the Rose Center Theater, located at 14140 All American Way in Westminster, California. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. The production is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Tickets are available at www.rosecentertheater.com/annie. Group rates and special pricing for students, children, and seniors are available.

Audiences are invited to experience this joyful musical event and leave the theater humming the hopeful anthem “Tomorrow.”

