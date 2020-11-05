artEquity Announces BIPOC Leadership Circle

The program will take place over six virtual convenings starting on November 5, 2020, culminating on December 17, 2020.

artEquity, in partnership with Yale School of Drama, has announced the launch of its latest leadership program for fieldwide systemic change. The BIPOC Leadership Circle prioritizes, centers, and addresses the needs of BIPOC leaders in cultural arts institutions and comes at this particular time when values-based leadership is needed even more.

The program works with individuals who are navigating within organizations and fields that are predominantly white and have limited representation of BIPOC leaders. The initiative grows out of a five-year relationship between artEquity and Yale School of Drama. Through the BIPOC Leadership Circle, artEquity, which provides tools, resources, and training at the intersection of art and activism, and Yale School of Drama, which trains leaders committed to raising the standard of professional practice, aim to foster new paradigms for BIPOC leadership.

The inaugural cohort is supported by artEquity Executive Director and Founder Carmen Morgan, Nijeul X Porter, Program Lead, and an experienced team of co-facilitators, including Mica Cole (national consultant); Ty Defoe (independent artist); Patricia Garza (Director of Programs and Engagement, Network of Ensemble Theatres); Leslie Ishii (Artistic Director, Perseverance Theatre); Dat Ngo (Director of Innovation and Engagement, Sitar Arts Center); and Lauren Turner (Producing Artistic Director, No Dream Deferred NOLA).

The program will take place over six virtual convenings starting on November 5, 2020, culminating on December 17, 2020. The analysis-building sessions explore core competencies needed to strengthen individual and collective BIPOC leadership, while growing a network of values-aligned leaders in the field.

"As more and more leaders of color are given access to occupy the most senior leadership roles within cultural arts organizations, we are finding that many predominantly white organizations are not adequately prepared to support them." said artEquity Executive Director Carmen Morgan, "Leadership models that support white leaders, are not necessarily effective leadership models for BIPOC leaders. On the contrary, often those leadership styles and models are incongruent to the leadership styles and needs of BIPOC leaders. This cohort aims to both support BIPOC leaders, and support new leadership models and values."

"It is an honor to deepen Yale School of Drama's relationship with artEquity as a partner in support of the BIPOC Leadership Circle," said YSD Dean James Bundy . "We are grateful to the Robina Foundation for the grant that has made this initiative possible, and eager to bear witness to the collective impact of these 50 leaders, who are vital stewards of our field."

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You