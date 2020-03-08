Zumba and Dance Party Comes to Playhouse On Park

Do you enjoy group fitness and/or dance classes in a fun, low-stress environment? If yes, then Playhouse on Park's Zumba and Dance Party is the perfect event for you! Join us on Saturday, March 28th at Playhouse on Park from 11am - 1pm.

Tanya Penman-Sterling, certified Zumba instructor, will teach a 15-20 minute Zumba warmup! Then, put on your dancing shoes and learn some new moves from Playhouse on Park's Co-Artistic Director, Darlene Zoller. You'll put those moves together in some choreography to Beyoncé's "Before I Let Go." All ages and skill levels are welcome. Just show up and be ready to have fun and get your groove on!



There will be a $20 participation fee; if you would rather observe, the fee is $10. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06117. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact the box office at 860-523-5900 x10. To learn more about Playhouse on Park, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.





