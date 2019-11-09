Young Professionals Are Invited to Playhouse On Park's THE SANTALAND DIARIES

Join other Young Professionals on Thursday, December 12 for a night of merriment at THE SANTALAND DIARIES by David Sedaris. Pre-show reception begins at 6pm with spiked hot chocolate and a holiday cookie decorating station. BYOB: Feel free to bring any of your favorite spirits. After the show, join members of Playhouse on Park's Young Professional Advisory Board at Plan B Burger Bar, where you can save 25% off your check if you present your ticket!

This outrageous holiday comedy stars David, who recounts his true-life tale of being an out-of-work writer doing a stint as a Macy's department store elf. His encounters, as an Elf during the season of forced joy, are exactly the antidote for those in need of an escape from those holiday stresses and blues. A delightfully absurd look at the commercial Christmas season, Sedaris' sharp and hilarious observations have rapidly become one of the nation's most popular holiday shows.

Participate in our Toy Drive: Playhouse on Park is collecting NEW unwrapped toys for the Chyrsalis Center, Inc in Hartford as part of the Park Road Association / WDRC Toy Drive. Please bring your donations to the Playhouse during the run of THE SANTALAND DIARIES.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





