Yale Cabaret 55 Presents HOT & COLD SHOWERS: An Evening Of Grand Guignol

Yale Cabaret 55 will begin performances of Hot & Cold Showers: An Evening Of Grand Guignol, directed by Roman Sanchez and Mikayla Stanley, to kick off the second semester of the Yale Cabaret's 2022-23 season. The performance schedule is Thursday at 8:00pm, Friday at 8:00pm and 11:00pm, and Saturday at 3:00pm and 8:00pm. Tickets range from $13 for students to $26 for regular admission.

Hot & Cold Showers is an evening of Grand Guignol, a French style of theater founded in 1897 that depicts plays of terror, violence, horror and laughter. Hot & Cold Showers features two One-Act adaptations of classic Grand Guignol plays (the Hot Showers) titled Mad Love and The Lighthouse Keepers, mixed with lighter, cabaret style pieces (the Cold Showers). This physical theatre form has resulted in many accounts of audiences vomiting and fainting from the scenes they witnessed. Be warned, this experience will take audiences on a journey and may result in sitting in a (blood) splash zone.

Mad Love is adapted from the 1935 expressionist film starring Peter Lorre. The play tells the dark tale of a brilliant surgeon who replaces the damaged hands of a concert pianist with the hands of a murderer. The Lighthouse Keepers tells the story of a family on a dark night inside a far away lighthouse. The play is about contamination, a popular theme in a number of Grand Guignol plays, and in this case, rabies.

The cast of Hot & Cold Showers features Cindy De La Cruz (Acting '25), Anna Roman (Acting '25), Marlon Vargas (Acting '25), Caroline Campos (Acting '25), Kamal Sehrawy (Acting '25), Grayson Richmond (Acting '25), and Lil Wenker (Yale College '23) and is directed by Roman Sanchez (Theater Management '25) and Mikayla Stanley (Theater Management '25). Additional creative team includes Suzu Sakai (Scenic Designer, '24), Micah Ohno (Costume Designer '25), Jasmine Moore (Lighting Designer, Technical Intern), Bennett Goldberg (Properties Designer, Technical Intern), and Victoria Pekel (Producer, Yale College '25).

The Anchor Spa, Yale Cabaret's restaurant partner, will be offering pre-fixe and a la carte dinner service starting at 6:30pm for 8pm performances. A light biscuit brunch will be offered before Saturday matinees at 3pm. For kitchen reservations, a full performance calendar, and to purchase tickets, visit yalecabaret.org.