Yacht Rock Comes to the The Warner Theatre

Ahoy there! The Warner Theatre is inviting you to set sail for their third annual YACHT ROCK fundraiser on Saturday, April 26, 2025 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre! After crushing it the past two years, this nautical extravaganza is making a splash again with live jams by Anchor Management, tasty themed cocktails, delicious food, and a dance floor big enough to boogie the night away!

The party kicks off at 6 pm in the Studio Theatre Lobby. Anchor Management takes the stage at 7 pm for non-stop tunes and dance floor magic. Dress in your best nautical or cabana attire for a chance to win “Best Dressed!” PLUS, you might even get to meet a special feathered VIP who could have you squawking “Polly wants a cracker!”

Event sponsorship opportunities for Yacht Rock are still available – all are welcome aboard!

