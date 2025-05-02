World Premiere of UPSTATE Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheatreWorks New Milford will present the world premiere of Upstate, written and directed by Emmy© Award-winner Dorothy Lyman from May 2nd to 24th.

The play centers around three generations of women who meet upstate over President's Day weekend to decide the fate of their family farm and its matriarch.

Dorothy Lyman is a two-time Emmy© Award-winner for her work as Opal Gardner on “All My Children” and is widely known for her co-starring role on “Mama's Family,” alongside Vicki Lawrence and Carol Burnett. In addition to her numerous film and television appearances, Ms. Lyman also directed 75 episodes of Fran Drescher's sitcom “The Nanny.” Her other plays are Enemy (an adaptation of Ibsen's An Enemy of the People), A Rage in Tenure and Soft Landing (directed by John Tillinger) were all developed and produced by Players Workshop in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Ms. Lyman's directing career began in 1980 when she produced and directed the original off-Broadway production of A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking starring Susan Sarandon and Eileen Brennan, and the subsequent national tour starring Elizabeth Ashley and Susan Anton. Her feature film The Northern Kingdom is available on Netflix.

She lives in Washington Depot, Connecticut and New York City. Violet And Me A Mama-logue Ms. Lyman's one-person play premiered in August 2023 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Her first one-person play, My Kitchen Wars, adapted from the book of the same name by Betty Fussell was produced in New York City and Los Angeles.

In addition to Ms. Lyman playing the role of Elizabeth, the cast includes Jamie Spannhake as Betsy and Thomas Ovitt as Jason, both from Washington, CT, Kevin Sosbe as Tom, Kay Mickelson as Liz and Patti Reese as Christie, all from New Milford, CT. Keli Solomon is producer.

Opening night is on Friday May 2nd and continues for four weekends until May 24th. Show times are 8:00 pm with one matinee on Sunday May 18th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25.00.

Comments