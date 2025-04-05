World Premiere UPSTATE Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheatreWorks New Milford will present the world premiere of Upstate, written and directed by Emmy Award-winner Dorothy Lyman. The show will run weekends from May 2 to May 24. The play centers around three generations of women who meet upstate over President’s Day weekend to decide the fate of their family farm and its matriarch.

Dorothy Lyman is a two-time Emmy Award-winner for her work as Opal Gardner on All My Children and is widely known for her co-starring role on Mama’s Family, alongside Vicki Lawrence and Carol Burnett. In addition to her numerous film and television appearances, Ms. Lyman also directed 75 episodes of Fran Drescher’s sitcom The Nanny. Her other plays are Enemy (an adaptation of Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People), A Rage in Tenure and Soft Landing (directed by John Tillinger) were all developed and produced by Players Workshop in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Ms. Lyman’s directing career began in 1980 when she produced and directed the original off-Broadway production of A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking starring Susan Sarandon and Eileen Brennan, and the subsequent national tour starring Elizabeth Ashley and Susan Anton. Her feature film The Northern Kingdom is available on Netflix.

She lives in Washington Depot, Connecticut and New York City. Violet And Me A Mama-logue Ms. Lyman’s one-person play premiered in August 2023 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Her first one-person play, My Kitchen Wars, adapted from the book of the same name by Betty Fussell was produced in New York City and Los Angeles.

In addition to Ms. Lyman playing the role of Elizabeth, the cast includes Jamie Spannhake as Betsy and Thomas Ovitt as Jason, both from Washington, CT, Kevin Sosbe as Tom, Kay Mickelson as Liz and Patti Reese as Christie, all from New Milford, CT. Keli Solomon is producer. Opening night is on Friday, May 2 and continues for four weekends until May 24. Show times are 8:00 pm with one matinee on Sunday May 18th at 2:00 pm. Dress Rehearsal on Thursday May 1st at 8:00 pm is free of charge for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday May 8 at 8:00 pm. Reservations are strongly recommended. About TheatreWorks New Milford TheatreWorks New Milford is a multiple-award-winning, non-Equity theater company, named Best Small Theater and Best Community Theater in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine and voted #1 Cultural Arts Organization in Northwest CT 2017. The theater can be found using this address in GPS: 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776. Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration (East Street School) Building.

