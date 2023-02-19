Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Windham Theatre Guild to Present MARCHING INTO OBLIVION IV in March

Performances are on March 3 & 4, 2023.

Feb. 19, 2023  
Windham Theatre Guild & Aether Egg Productions will present MARCHING INTO OBLIVION IV on March 3 & 4, 2023 at 8 PM.

Marching Into Oblivion IV is the newest installment of the annual comedy showcase which has been infecting southeastern Connecticut stages since 2018. (We lost two years to the pandemic, OK? You can stop trying to do the math. Gah.)

General admission is only $15!
Doors open 7:30PM

Five to ten original one-act comedy plays! (depending on how you count them) and plenty of other stuff!

This year features the obligatory guy in his underwear, and local actors debasing themselves for your enjoyment!

This show is not for the faint at heart nor the easily offended as it is intended for MATURE AUDIENCES ONLY!

Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225845®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.windhamtheatreguild.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, by calling 860-423-2245 or at the door.




