Windham Theatre Guild Presents its 2nd Annual Playwrights Showcase

Mark your calendars now for the Second Annual Playwright's Showcase on March 6 & 7 at 7:30pm. The WTG Playwrighting Group has been hard at work for the last year and will once again present the world premier of five one act plays at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic.

Featured plays are:

The Funny Affair by J. Mason Beiter.

A dark comedy with slap stick and no punchline. So put on a happy face.

Jorts by Julianna Cargo.

5 teens are stuck working a summer job, and suddenly find themselves in the midst of a fashion nightmare. If you think your retail job is bad, just you wait!

Playing by the Rules by Peter DeNegre.

A college athlete has the opportunity to go pro, but some of his past relationships and a cheating scandal may jeopardize his future career.

The Waiting Room by Scotty Duval.

A group of recently deceased souls meet in between life and the afterlife, unable to let go of life due to regrets and unfulfilled dreams.

Kindling by Rebecca Steigelfest.

About a year after a traumatic event, a young woman faces down a trigger in order to accept and process her anger.

Curse You, Matt Damon by Jill Zarcone.

Two elderly sisters have a very successful, but very illegal business in the basement of their South Boston Brownstone.

Mature content and language are used in some pieces. Stay after the show for a discussion with the Playwrights and give them some feedback on their plays. Tickets are just $8 and can be reserved at windhamtheatreguild.org or by calling 860-423-2245. Tickets will also be available at the door.





