Windham Theatre Guild Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The Windham Theatre Guild presents the 2019 giant summer musical that's great fun for the whole family, The Addams Family Musical opening Friday, July 19th at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.

This show features an original story, and it's every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, Wednesday

confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's 'normal' boyfriend and his parents.

The Addams Family Musical runs July 19, 20, 26, 27, August 1, 2, & 3 at 7:30pm, with Sunday Matinees on July 21 & 28 at 2:00pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Ticket prices are $22 for Adults and $19 for Students/Seniors. All UCONN, ECSU & QVCC students (with ID) pay the discounted price of $14. Group discounts are also available. There's a Special Price for the Thursday, August 1st performance sponsored by Walmart of North Windham. Anyone who buys a ticket at the door on Thursday, August 1st will pay the kid's price of just $14. This special offer does NOT apply to tickets reserved in advance.

The Addams Family Musical is a classic, full-tilt, fast-paced, old-fashioned musical comedy that everyone will love...so don't miss it. For reservations and information, call the Windham Theatre Guild at 860-423-2245 or buy your tickets on-line at windhamtheatreguild.org.





