Westport Country Playhouse Family Festivities Series Hosts Ramblin’ Dan & The Freewheelin’ Band

Westport Country Playhouse Family Festivities Series will present Ramblin’ Dan & The Freewheelin’ Band, a high-energy, interactive kids’ concert, on Saturday, August 2, at 4 p.m. This show is the album release party for Ramblin’ Dan’s 30-song album, “Freeride: Nursery Rhymes Redefined.” To celebrate the release, Dan will bring to the Playhouse stage a five-piece band, large props, and costumes.

The new album, “Freeride: Nursery Rhymes Redefined,” reimagines children’s favorite nursery rhymes to entertain adults just as much as kids. Crafted for true music lovers, “Freeride” is a genre-hopping joyride through rock ‘n’ roll, reggae, New Orleans swing, funk, hip hop, jazz, gospel, folk, and bluegrass. Each track introduces kids to the sounds of timeless music styles—while keeping parents smiling and singing along. Whether you’re dancing in the living room or driving cross-country, “Freeride” is the album the whole family can rock out to spin after spin. The album features special guests John Popper (Blues Traveler), Scott Metzger (JRAD), and Jennifer Hartswick and Natalie Cressman (Trey Anastasio Band).

Adorned in his signature fedora, Ramblin’ Dan’s performances connect with audiences of all ages. Known as New York City’s favorite early childhood musician, Ramblin’ Dan has been bringing his infectious energy to families all across the Tri-State Area since 2009. Named GOOP Magazine’s “Number One Choice for Children’s Parties,” Ramblin’ Dan has performed thousands of concerts and parties and taught well over 10,000 early childhood music classes. The kids in the audience are known to laugh out loud, bounce, bop, jump, dance, clap, tap, stomp, sing, and use their imaginations to become animals, travel the world—and even blast off into outer space!

Tickets are $30. Recommended for ages zero to six. Running time is approximately one hour. The performance will be filmed.