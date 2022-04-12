Westport Country Playhouse Announces $150K Matching Gift Challenge

Westport Country Playhouse has received a pledge from two anonymous donors to match every dollar raised up to $150,000 between now and June 30.

"Gifts from these anonymous donors have enhanced our artistic profile over the years with unseen but vital contributions to our production capabilities," said Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director. "Things that can't be 'named,' things that the public never sees, such as lighting equipment and audio equipment upgrades, have allowed us to raise the bar in terms of our artistic output. This gift, if matched, will raise the bar even higher, make audiences even more comfortable about attending live performances, and help sustain the life of this institution for another season."

Tax deductible contributions may be made online at westportplayhouse.org/donate, by mail to Development Department, 25 Powers Court, Westport CT 06880, or by texting DONATE to (475) 453-3553. For details, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/support/2022springmatch/

Gretchen Wright, the Playhouse's director of development, said, "We're so grateful for this opportunity to 'raise the bar' for the theater this season and beyond, and to generate new philanthropic support for the Playhouse thanks to our donors and their match. The artistic impact and educational opportunities are endless with the generosity of this wonderful community behind us."