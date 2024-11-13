Westport Community Theatre to Hold Auditions For Jon Jory's PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Community Theatre, now in its 68th year, will hold auditions for "Pride and Prejudice" on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3 at the theater, which is located in the lower level of Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue, in Westport, CT.

Based on Jane Austen's classic 1813 novel about love, marriage and social status, this adaptation by acclaimed director Jon Jory brings all the wit and romance of Austen's story to the stage in a refreshingly fast-paced and engaging manner. Finding a husband is hardly Elizabeth Bennet's most urgent priority, but with four sisters, an overzealous match-making mother, and a string of unsuitable suitors, it's difficult to escape the subject. When the independent-minded Elizabeth meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy, she is determined not to let her feelings triumph over her own good sense - but the truth turns out to be slipperier than it seems. The San Francisco Chronicle hails Jory's adaptation as "exceptionally clear, funny and moving."

Auditions will be held at the theater at 7 PM on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3, with callbacks on Thursday, December 5 at 7 PM. All those auditioning will read selected scenes from the play, which may be found here: tinyurl.com/4h93rnr2 Familiarity with the novel is helpful, but not necessary. Additionally, while not required, actors who have a 1-2 minute classical monologue they'd like to perform are encouraged to do so.

For full information on available roles and character descriptions, please visit westportcommunitytheatre.com/auditions.

The production is directed by veteran actor and director Mark Frattaroli of Stratford. "Pride and Prejudice" will play weekends January 31 through February 16, 2025.

For further information on Westport Community Theatre's current season and other upcoming offerings, visit westportcommunitytheatre.com or call the Box Office at 203-226-1983.

