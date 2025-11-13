WHAT THE DICKENS? to be Presented at TheatreWorks New Milford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the holiday season, TheatreWorks New Milford wil present the return of a local holiday favorite, ‘What The Dickens? A Christmas Carol For Any Scrooge', written and directed by local playwright and comedian Matt Austin.

After a sold out run and rave reviews at Theatreworks New Milford in 2021, ‘What The Dickens?' returns with its original cast to bring some holiday cheer.

When a group of community theater actors are tasked with performing 'A Christmas Carol', entirely from memory, things go hilariously awry. It's Monty Python meets Charles Dickens, in this fast-paced homage to a holiday classic.

“I feel like there is no better time to bring back ‘Dickens'”, said Playwright and Director Matt Austin; “We all need to turn off our brains and laugh for a few hours. I'm grateful to have the opportunity to bring some silliness to the Theatreworks stage once again”.

WHAT THE DICKENS? features some of the finest local (and beyond!) talent including Jody Bayer (Yarmouth, MA), Jessica Chesbro (New Milford), Billy Dempster (Danbury), Bob Lussier (Danbury), Gary Millar (New Milford) & Jenny Schuck (Roxbury).

WHAT THE DICKENS? runs December 5,6; 11,12,13; 19, 20 & 21. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays, with 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinee on December 21st.

There are two special nights with this show, on Thursday, December 4, senior citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 11 at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night. At this performance, you name the price for your ticket. Reservations can be made online at WWW.THEATEWORKS.US or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.