WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to the Warner

Who do you trust when you are blind and alone? The Warner Stage Company will present WAIT UNTIL DARK in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre September 21-29, 2019.

Forty-seven years after WAIT UNTIL DARK premiered on Broadway, Jeffrey Hatcher has adapted Frederick Knott's 1966 original, giving it a new setting. In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion.

Performances are September 21, 27 & 28 at 8 pm and September 22 & 29 at 2 pm. The Warner Stage Company production of WAIT UNTIL DARK is directed by George Murphy. The cast features Olivia Wadsworth, Patrick Spadaccino, Jake Albrecht, James Hyland, Rob Grgach, and Lillian Jackson. To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.

Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

The Warner Stage Company's presenting sponsor is Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. The Nancy Marine Studio Theatre series is sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.





