Video: Inside Rehearsals With the Cast of ROMEO & JULIET

You won’t want to miss this production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet from Hartford Stage Artistic Director, Melia Bensussen (The Winter’s Tale, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, All My Sons, Simona’s Search). The production runs April 17 – May 18, 2025.

The cast includes Oluwatobiloba Adeyemo as Paris, Juan Arturo as Benvolio, Carmen Berkeley as Juliet, Emily Bosco as Escalus, Brandon Burditt as Tybalt, Niall Cunningham as Romeo, Alejandra Escalante as Mercutio, Eva Kaminsky as Lady Capulet, Michael Samuel Kaplan as Montague, Annmarie Kelly as Nurse, Carman Lacivita as Friar Laurence, and Gerardo Rodriguez as Capulet.

The tragic love story that has inspired countless movies, musicals, and modern adaptations gets back to its roots in this lush and energetic production. An intoxicating blend of tragedy and hope, the spark of young love is ignited in Romeo and Juliet. They believe that their love will protect them, but ultimately rivalry, familial duty, and impossible choices doom their future together.

Rife with lush romanticism, thrilling sword fights, and Shakespeare’s famously beautiful language, this captivating production is the perfect way to introduce someone to Shakespeare and will enthrall even the most seasoned fan of the Bard.

Since 2013, Hartford Stage and The Hartt School at the University of Hartford have had a partnership-in-training program which allows students from the Theater Division to act and work in the company’s productions. A talented group of Hartt students will be in Romeo & Juliet: Liliana Alva, Jeremy Parrott, Jason Pietroluongo, and Madelyn Rothstein.

