VIDEO: First Look at AMBASSADOR OF LOVE as Part of Goodspeed By The Sea

Spend a joyful evening with Broadway and Goodspeed favorite, Rashidra Scott (Anything Goes), as she celebrates the one and only Pearl Bailey.  

Jun. 27, 2021  

Ambassador of Love: a Celebration of Pearl Bailey is now running as part of Goodspeed By The Sea. The performance runs June 22 - July 18.

Scott gives a powerhouse performance belting the songs that made Pearl Bailey famous and sharing the stories behind them. It's a lively tribute packed with favorites like "St. Louis Blues," "Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart," "Legalize My Name" and many more for all to enjoy.

Ambassador of Love: a Celebration of Pearl Bailey has Music Direction by Michael O. Mitchell and is Directed by T. Oliver Reid.

Check out a preview of the performance below, featuring Scott performing a Hello, Dolly! medley.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.goodspeed.org/goodspeed-by-the-river.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


