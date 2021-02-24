Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: A New Paradigm Theatre Video Party!

This half hour video was created and hosted by Mark Holleran.

Feb. 24, 2021  

Every year New Paradigm Theatre (www.nptheatre.org) hosts a party for their "tribe" of supporters on Giving Day. This year we are hosting a virtual party that is full of performances and shout outs from our favorite Broadway performers and youth. Performers include Grammy and Emmy winner Paul Bogaev, Broadway veterans Jodi Stephens, Janelle Robinson, Kristin Huffman, Jamie Karen, Patrick Heffernan, Randye Kaye, Mark Deklin, Sue Gilad, Larry Rowgowski, Joe Barros, Barbara Distinti and many more!

Be sure to watch until the final "What a Wonderful World" where NPT youth present a touching and uplifting version of this song edited by 13 year old Helen Hen.

This half hour video was created and hosted by Mark Holleran (Holleran Media Productions)

Thank you again for supporting NPT throughout the pandemic and into our summer season that will include a live FOOTLOOSE production! If you would like to make a donation to this nonprofit and its mission of promoting social responsibility by fostering creative problem solvers, leaders and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions please visit www.nptheatre.org.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


