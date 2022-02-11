True Crime Podcast CRIMINAL Cancelled at The Warner

The true crime podcast, CRIMINAL, originally scheduled at the Warner on Tuesday, May 10 has been cancelled. All ticketholders will be notified by the Box Office. Host Phoebe Judge released the following statement regarding the tour:

"Hi, it's Phoebe. Thank you so much for buying a ticket to come see Criminal live this Spring.

We'd planned a 24-city tour, criss-crossing the United States and visiting Ireland, Scotland, and several cities in England, and I was really looking forward to it. Getting to meet listeners in person is one of our favorite things.

We've been talking every day about what to do, and have made the decision to cancel the tour. It's disappointing and wasn't an easy decision.

You'll automatically get a refund. It will come from wherever you bought your tickets.

We're going to get back on the road in 2023 and hope to see you then.

Thanks for listening. Talk to you soon.

Phoebe Judge"