Tickets to Comedian Ali Siddiq At The Bushnell to go on Sale This Week

The Bushnell will welcome comedian and storyteller Ali Siddiq to The Belding Theater in Hartford on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.The stand-up comedian has announced 37 dates for his upcoming tour In The Shadows starting January 10, 2025.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, October 11 at 10 AM and can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org, calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

ABOUT ALI SIDDIQ

Ali Siddiq is a stand-up comedian and public speaker out of Houston, TX. Ali's unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. In 2022, Ali released two one-hour specials… THE DOMINO EFFECT on YouTube and UNPROTECTED SETS on EPIX. To date, THE DOMINO EFFECT has over 14 million views, ranking it in the top 5 most watched comedy specials of 2022. The NY Times described it as “a genre-defying autobiographical epic”. In May 2023, Ali released THE DOMINO EFFECT part 2: LOSS, the sequel to his viral stand-up special, which has over 6 million views to date. And in 2024, Ali released two more specials in the series. THE DOMINO EFFECT PART 3: FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL premiered on YouTube May 12 with over 4 million views, and THE DOMINO EFFECT PART 4: PINS & NEEDLES premiered on YouTube June 16, 2024 with over 3.5 million views. In 2025, Ali will be releasing five more hour specials, an unprecedented feat for any comedian.

People received their first taste of Ali Siddiq when he appeared on HBO's DEF COMEDY JAM and LIVE FROM GOTHAM, and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central's "#1 Comic to Watch". In 2014, Ali impressed comedy enthusiasts by displaying his ability to captivate an audience with his "Mexicans Got On Boots" tale, a descriptive storytelling with over 14 million views, of a prison riot on THIS IS NOT HAPPENING, the first of three appearances. His stories continued with his HALF HOUR special, which premiered on Comedy Central in the Fall of 2016. Immediately following the premier of that special, Comedy Central offered Ali an hour-special where he performed for inmates live in a Texas jail, sending Ali back to where it all started. The hour special, Ali Siddiq: It's Bigger Than These Bars, premiered in February 2018 on Comedy Central and has over 2.5 million views on YouTube. In 2019, Ali was a top 5 finalist on NBC's BRING

THE FUNNY. He also appeared as a regular cast member on the reboot of PUNK'D for Quibi.

Additionally, Ali has appeared on several popular podcasts and TV shows like The Joe Rogan Experience, 85 South, Kill Tony, Good Morning America, Uncle Joey's Joint with Joey Diaz, Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank, Bertcast, Pour Minds and many others.

