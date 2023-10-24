Tickets For FROZEN at the Bushnell Go On Sale This Week

Tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney’s "Frozen" at the Bushnell will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 27 at 10:00am.

From the producer of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin", "Frozen", the Tony ® -nominated Best Musical, will play a two-week premiere engagement at The Bushnell beginning February 8, with performances playing through February, 18, 2024. Opening night is Friday, February 9 at 8:00 pm.

A magical musical, "Frozen" will have its premiere in Hartford with performances Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2 and 8:00pm and Sundays at 1:00 and 6:30pm, plus a WEDNESDAY MATINEE on February 14 at 2:00pm. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Beginning Friday, October 27 at 10:00am, tickets will be available online at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capitol Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10am to 5pm). Orders for groups of 10+ (excludes Saturday and Sunday Matinees and VIP tickets) and Groups of 50+ (excludes Saturday and Sunday Matinees and VIP tickets, may be placed by calling (860) 987-5959. The Bushnell's Broadway Series is sponsored by Travelers.

Ticket buyers are reminded that The Bushnell Box Office is the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at The Bushnell. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that The Bushnell is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

About Frozen

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Tokyo, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than 1.9 million guests.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar ® -winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as production supervisor and Randy Meyer is the general manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.