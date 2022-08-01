TheatreWorks New Milford Presents MORNING'S AT SEVEN By Paul Osborn

On September 2nd, TheatreWorks New Milford will present the heart-warming comedy, Morning's At Seven by Paul Osborn.

This family-centered comedy from the 30's was a forgotten gem until it was rediscovered in 1980 by a Broadway production that was the surprise smash of the year. It is a true ensemble piece with all nine parts contributing to the story line in a significant way. Its plot focuses on four aging sisters living in a small Midwestern town in 1928, and it deals with ramifications within the family when two of them begin to question their lives and decide to make some changes before it's too late.

The cast features The Rev. Dr. Eileen L. Epperson and Christiane Olson of Salisbury, MJ Hartell from Brookfield, Ron Malyszka of Bridgewater, Jody Bayer of Danbury, Beth Steinberg of Litchfield, Roger Netzer of Roxbury, Daniel Basiletti of Brewster, NY and Jeff Savage. This production is under the capable direction of Frank Arcaro of Roxbury, CT.

Morning's at Seven runs Fridays and Saturdays from Friday September 2 through Saturday September 24 with one Sunday matinee on September 18. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.

On Thursday, September 1, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday September 8 at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Tickets for BOTH Thursday shows MUST BE RESERVED online at theatreworks.us in advance. Face masks are not required but strongly recommended.

TheatreWorks is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.

Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East Street, New Milford.