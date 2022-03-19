TheatreWorks Hartford to Present ELTON UNDRESSED

TheaterWorks Hartford is proud to present ELTON UNDRESSED: Todd Alsup Sings Elton John directed by Rob Ruggiero for a limited engagement APRIL 1-3, 2022.



Flamboyant. Outrageous. Decadent. Elton John and his music are many things. But what's behind the costumes, the larger than life persona, and the lush recordings? Talented singer/pianist Todd Alsup will take you on an acoustic journey through the soulful songbook of the Rocket Man. Join us for a stripped down experience that gets closer to the heart and soul of Elton's timeless music. Don't forget your glasses!

Tickets range from $30-$45. A portion of ticket prices supports THE CONNECTICUT WORLD AIDS DAY COMMITTEE, a volunteer organization working to provide support to persons living with HIV and their families. #makeHIVhistory. TheaterWorks Hartford is a fully vaccinated house and requires all patrons to show proof of vaccination and to be fully masked inside the building.

COVID POLICY

Todd Alsup, singer, songwriter and keyboardist, is a Detroit native and a proud New Yorker. His vibrant original songs and fresh arrangements of classic R&B and pop tunes have endeared him to audiences all over the world.His debut EP, "Facts & Figures" was hailed by critics and earned him a Yamaha endorsement. Songs from his followup LP, "Todd Alsup" were featured on MTV and PBS. His single "The Only Thing" won the OutMusic Award for Pop Song of the Year. His third studio album "Currency" was recorded in Switzerland with Swiss producer Orlando Ribar.Todd has a close-knit group of fans affectionately known as "The Todd Squad." He is currently developing a second solo project built around the life and music of George Michael. todalsup.com.

Celebrating its 36th season, TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH) produces high quality, contemporary theater that is relevant to our audiences, engages a diverse community, and provides insight into the human experience. TheaterWorks is committed to the power of storytelling in creating community. Founded in 1985, TheaterWorks has produced over 170 plays and presents approximately 225 performances per season. TheaterWorks also owns and manages the historic property at 233 Pearl Street, known as City Arts on Pearl.

