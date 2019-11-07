The Western Connecticut State University Department of Theatre Arts will present "A Little Night Music" from Nov. 7-17 in the Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the university's Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury. A preview performance will be at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 (high school night). Public showings will be at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8; Saturday, Nov. 9; Sunday, Nov. 10; Friday, Nov. 15, Saturday, Nov. 16; and Sunday, Nov. 17; with 2 p.m. matinees on Nov. 9 and 16, and a 1 p.m. matinee on Nov. 17.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, "A Little Night Music" is a masterfully intricate exploration of musicality and character that has astounded audiences since winning the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1973. Sondheim's score, including the timeless "Send in the Clowns." has been described by The New York Times as "heady, civilized, sophisticated and enchanting." Set in Sweden at the turn of the century, "A Little Night Music" unravels the tangled web of the affairs of actress Desirée Armfeldt and the men who love her. The men, as well as their jealous wives, agree to join Desiree and her family for a weekend in the country at Desiree's mother's estate. With everyone in one place, new romances and second chances usher in infinite possibilities. This production is directed by Tim Howard, coordinator of WCSU's Musical Theatre program.

"We're very excited to share our production of 'A Little Night Music,'" Howard said. "It has a lush and beautiful score, and will be one of our most stunning visual shows we've done here. I hope our audiences will be enthralled by this magical production. Working on this show has been a total joy"

The performers will include Isiah Bostic, of Hamden, as Fredrik Egerman; Kenneth Galm, of West Hartford, as Henrik Egerman; Kelsey Lepesko, of Stratford, as Desiree Armfeldt; Isabella Mercaldo, of Brookfield, as Petra; Alaina Mueller, of Windsor, as Madame Armfeldt; Alexis Reda, of Torrington, as Anne Egerman; Michael Ricciardone, of Southington, as Count Carl Magnus Malcolm; Francesca Saccomagno, of Staten Island, New York, as Fredrika Armfeldt; and Oksana Veres, of Newington, as Countess Charlotte Malcolm.

The crew includes Director/Co-Choreographer Tim Howard, Assistant Director Stefan Izydorczak, Music Director Justin Cowan, Choreographer Elizabeth Parkinson, Scenic Designer Elizabeth Popiel, Lighting Designer Scott Cally, Sound Designers Ari and Gabriel Edwards, Costume Designer Ricky Lurie, Assistant Scenic Designer Stef Carr, Assistant Lighting Designer Jason Kelly, Assistant Sound Designer John Hartman, and Assistant Costume Designer Kat Karl.

Members of the production team include Producer Pamela McDaniel, Production Manager Thomas Swetz, Student Production Manager Owen Smith, Stage Manager Sarah Renzoni and Technical Director Frank Herbert.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/a-little-night-music-tickets-70819479971.

