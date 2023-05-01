Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Warner Theatre To Present Gigi D'Alessio In Concert, October 13

Don't miss Italian Superstar, Gigi D'Alessio as he brings his talent from Italy to Connecticut for an incredible night of music!

May. 01, 2023  
The Warner Theatre will welcome popular Italian singer and songwriter, Gigi D'Alessio, to the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Friday, October 13 at 8 pm! The Naples-born artist has sold over 26 million records throughout his career.

Don't miss Italian Superstar, Gigi D'Alessio as he brings his talent from Italy to Connecticut for an incredible night of music! Tickets are on sale now at warnertheatre.org or (860) 489-7180.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.




Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadways David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13 Photo
Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (CT) Honorees: Broadway/Movie composer, Songwriter, Music Director David Friedman and Lighting Designer Paul Gallo, who has lit over 50 Broadway shows
Jann Klose and Dancers Celebrate New Album in Fairfield This Week Photo
Jann Klose and Dancers Celebrate New Album in Fairfield This Week
Jann Klose is celebrating the release of 'Surrender' on May 4, at 7:30 PM, at The Shu Community Theater. Special Guests include students from The Lee Lund Studio of Dance. They are in Jann's music videos 'Flesh and Blood,' and 'Sugar My.'
Hartford Stage to Present TROUBLE IN MIND Beginning in May; Cast Announced Photo
Hartford Stage to Present TROUBLE IN MIND Beginning in May; Cast Announced
Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team of the relevant revival of Alice Childress' watershed play Trouble in Mind. A powerful backstage drama-comedy that's sure to resonate with audiences today as it did in the 1950s, Trouble in Mind will run May 25 through June 18 at Hartford Stage in downtown Hartford, CT.
Ivoryton Playhouse to Present ON GOLDEN POND Starring James Naughton Beginning Next Month Photo
Ivoryton Playhouse to Present ON GOLDEN POND Starring James Naughton Beginning Next Month
Ivoryton Playhouse will present Tony Award-nominated Mia Dillon* and Tony award winner James Naughton* in ON GOLDEN POND by Ernest Thompson May 18 through June 11, 2023.

