The Warner Theatre To Present Gigi D'Alessio In Concert, October 13

The Warner Theatre will welcome popular Italian singer and songwriter, Gigi D'Alessio, to the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Friday, October 13 at 8 pm! The Naples-born artist has sold over 26 million records throughout his career.

Don't miss Italian Superstar, Gigi D'Alessio as he brings his talent from Italy to Connecticut for an incredible night of music! Tickets are on sale now at warnertheatre.org or (860) 489-7180.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.