The Warner Theatre Announces its 2023 DAYTIME PERFORMANCES FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES SERIES

Throughout the school year, the Warner Theatre presents special curricular-based Daytime Performances for youth in the Oneglia Auditorium. The 2023 Daytime Performances include Warriors Don't Cry on February 27, El Otro Oz on March 13, and The Pout-Pout Fish on May 4.

These productions are a wonderful way to bring the educational experience of live theatre into the hearts and minds of young students. With excellent cross-curricular connections and engaging story lines, the Warner Theatre's Daytime Performances for Young Audiences Series is certain to delight schoolchildren of all ages while providing terrific learning opportunities as school field trips.

Please note these productions are for school aged children accompanied by an adult only. To purchase tickets for your group, call Luigi Mancini at 860-489-7180 x 1040.

he Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.