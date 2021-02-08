The Shubert Theatre Announces Talent For NEXT STOP: NEW HAVEN

The Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT is today announcing four special guests who will be a part of Thursday evening's Next Stop: New Haven: at home Late Nite edition:

TikTok sensation, award-winning musical theatre composer/lyricist and local high school choir teacher Brett Boles will be performing an exclusive edition of his "The M Tea" series, talking about songs from the five Rodgers and Hammerstein's musicals that made their world premieres on the Shubert Stage.

Broadway Rising Stars including:

North Haven native Gabrielle Carrubba made her Broadway debut right out of college (The Boston Conservatory) in the original cast of "Dear Evan Hansen" as an understudy, later playing the role of Zoe Murphy.

Julian Decker returns to Next Stop: New Haven, after performing at the first edition of the fundraiser in 2019. Julian has appeared on Broadway in "Sunset Boulevard" and "Les Miserables," and national tours including "Love Never Dies."

Kimberly Immanuel most recently appeared in the Berkshire Theatre Group's production of "Godspell," the first AEA-approved production since the start of the pandemic; she has also appeared on Broadway in "Irving Berlin's White Christmas."

The evening will also include an all-new stand-up comedy show from CT comedian, radio host, author and TV personality Vinnie Penn, cocktail demonstrations from Ordinary and other surprises!

The $75 ticket to this signature fundraiser also includes a curated box of beverages (including ingredients for the cocktail demonstration) and small snack bites, in addition to the link to the streaming program.

Restaurant partners featured in the box, intended to offer snacks and drinks for two adults, include:

In addition to ticket purchases supporting these beloved New Haven-area businesses and the Shubert Theatre, event organizers will also be making a monetary donation to the Greater New Haven Creative Sector Relief Fund.

Additional details and limited tickets are available here: https://shubert.com/shows-events/next-stop-new-haven-at-home-late-nite. Ticketholders will be contacted by the theatre to coordinate curbside pick-up of the boxes the afternoon of Thursday, February 11 (snowdate: February 12) at The Shubert Theatre.