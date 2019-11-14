The Ridgefield Playhouse Will Screen The National Theatre's ALL ABOUT EVE

Gillian Anderson ("X-Files," NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire) and Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) star in The National Theatre's production of All About Eve, captured live from the West End in London. All About Eve is the story of Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there's Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful, Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve...don't you...? NTL's All About Eve comes to the big screen in HD at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, November 29 at 7pm, part of The Classical Series with support from Whistle Stop Bakery, underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin.

Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world's most innovative theatre directors, Ivo van Hove (Network, NT Live: A View from the Bridge), asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old. This version of the play was adapted by Ivo van Hove from the 1950 Twentieth Century Fox film by Joseph L Mankiewicz and the play The Wisdom of Eve by Mary Orr. Ivo van Hove directs this new stage version with set and lighting design from Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D'Huys and music from double Mercury Prize-winner PJ Harvey, alongside Tom Gibbons' sound design.

It is over five decades since the National Theatre Company under Laurence Olivier gave their first-ever performance. Since the opening night of Hamlet, starring Peter O'Toole, on 22 October 1963, the National Theatre has produced well over 800 plays. Through their NT Live program, The National Theatre seeks to make theatre accessible for everyone. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The National Theatre Live series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. FREE tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for Live in HD screenings of The Metropolitan Opera and The Bolshoi Ballet.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under with ID), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





