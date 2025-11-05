The Palace Theater's 2ND ACT Series to Welcome Roberto Alfaro

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., the Palace Theater's 2ND ACT series welcomes Roberto Alfaro, who will share his inspiring journey from growing up in poverty in the South Bronx and dropping out of high school to becoming a decorated Connecticut police officer, actor, author, and inventor.

Never Give Up! Roberto Alfaro's life is a testament to perseverance and determination. The first in his family to attend college, Alfaro went on to serve 21 years as a Hartford Police Officer, including 15 years with the elite Hartford Police Mounted Unit. After retiring in 2000, he began a new chapter pursuing his lifelong passions.

Having worked part-time as a professional model since 1992 and an actor since 1995, retirement gave him the opportunity to focus fully on these creative endeavors. Alfaro also became a motivational speaker and published author of two books. In 2014, he was recognized as a Hamden Notables honoree, and in 2024, he was honored to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Hartford Yard Goats game.

During his 2ND ACT presentation, Roberto will share the lessons he's learned from a life of reinvention — proving it's never too late to chase your dreams.