The Palace Brings Original Works To Life For Local High School Playwrights

On April 17, three high school students will experience the joy of live theatre in a whole new way - as playwrights. Annabelle Futch (of Greenwich), Savanna Shettler (of Danbury) and Ben Souza (of Shelton) were named winners of The Palace Theatre's 2023 Ernie DiMattia Emerging Young Artist Awards for their writing of an original one-act play. All three will witness their voices and visions come to life with a staged reading by professional actors at The Palace in Stamford.

Annabelle Futch was awarded $500 for her play, "Couples Therapy." The Palace also recognized Savanna Shettler, a senior at Greenwich Country Day School for "Reflection" and Shelton High School sophomore Ben Souza for his play, "Aisle Eleven." Shettler and Souza also both received $500 for their winning submissions.

The Palace has brought in award-winning international director, choreographer and educator Luis Salgado to guest direct the staged readings, which will be attended by the playwrights' parents, teachers and friends as well as Stamford Center for the Arts board members.

"Congratulations to Annabelle, Savanna and Ben for their excellent work," said Michael Moran, President and CEO of The Palace. "Arts education is extremely important to The Palace. We are thrilled to welcome Luis Salgado, our guest director, and actors and are excited to see how they will bring the unique vision of each young playwright to life."

The Emerging Young Artist Award was established in 2010 and is open to all high school students from Fairfield and Westchester Counties. Winners have included instrumentalists, vocalists, composers, actors and playwrights. In 2015, the award was renamed for Ernie DiMattia, former president of The Ferguson Library in Stamford and a longtime Stamford Center for the Arts board member.

The Palace's Arts in Education programs are year-round and strive to educate, challenge and inspire area youth by offering opportunities in performing, choreography, master classes and intensives in acting, voice, writing, music and dance. Students learn skills that are important in academic and life success such as confidence, problem solving, teamwork, perseverance and focus.

The staged reading on April 17 will begin with coffee, tea, desserts at 6:30pm with the reading beginning at 7pm. It is free and open to the public. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Maggie Brennan at mbrennan@palacestamford.org.

The 1,600-seat Palace Theatre is dedicated to performing arts of all genres - music, dance, theatre and comedy. In addition to hosting world-renowned performers in each of those fields, the Palace partners with arts organizations like Orchestra Lumos and the Connecticut Ballet for their performances. The Theatre's three floors encompass a deeper-than-typical Broadway-size stage, a café, a Learning Center, a theatre-long art gallery and a magnificent glass-walled promenade. The Palace is dedicated to providing exciting entertainment that enriches the cultural, educational, economic, and social life of the community.