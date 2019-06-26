The MAC Hosts Third Annual Photo Scavenger Hunt

Milford Arts Council has revealed its plans for the third year of a creative intergenerational fundraiser that seeks to bring the entire community together. The MAC Photo Scavenger Hunt has been scheduled for Sunday, July 21st 12-4 pm with 4 big prizes for the lucky teams that complete a series of "photo tasks" around Milford. All proceeds help the MAC to bring quality, affordable live music, theatre, dance, art exhibits, and more to the community.

Check in will be at noon when primary sponsor, WEBE108fm will get the teams pumped up for the hunt. The Hunt begins at 12:30 when each team will receive a list of places to go, tasks to accomplish, treasure to scoop up, and creative photos to snap. There will be prizes for 1st - 3rd place for most photo tasks completed and a fourth prize for team spirit. Teams are encouraged to come with their cars decorated and costumes on. Prizes include a Long Island Sound Sail, A Beach Basket, A Sports Basket, and a Game Basket.

After-party

At 3pm, the after-party is back at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South in downtown Milford CT. The cost of the ticket includes brisket, chili lime chicken, mac & cheese, salad, corn bread, and cookies as well as music by WEBE108fm. Beer will be supplied by sponsor, Milford Point Brewing and wine will also be on sale during the party. Tickets are just $20 per person and free for kids under 6 years old.

MAC Executive Director, Paige Miglio is excited about the event and states, "Our Board of Directors believes that the idea of an intergenerational community-wide event is a wonderful way to bring many different people together to celebrate all that Milford has to offer. The MAC has a desire to connect the community through the arts, and we are excited that the Scavenger Hunt will highlight this concept. We believe that the entire Milford community will enjoy our fabulous upcoming season of concerts, theatre, and exhibits. This Scavenger Hunt gives us a chance to share it all!"

Lorie Lewis, Marketing Director adds, "We can't wait for everyone to grab their friends, create a team, decorate their cars, and get ready to bounce all around our "little city with the big heart" to show everyone that the MAC is a huge part of the heart of the city. Here at "the heart of the arts" our vision is to see creativity happening everywhere, and this is a way to get everyone involved in that vision."

The community is encouraged to register early, as space will be limited. TIx, Registration, & Schedule can be found at www.milfordarts.org/scavenger-hunt-lp.





