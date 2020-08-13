The Hartford Dance Collective Presents IN THE BOX: A Socially Distant Immersive Dance Experience

Masks and 12 feet of distancing from the performers will be required.

The Hartford Dance Collective will present "In The Box", an Immersive Dance Experience at Hartford's newest spot, The Parkville Market. Take a tour through the second level of the Market, where you will be able to look inside the variety of worlds that the dancers create and embody amidst each box. Set to the sound of feel-good rock hits from the 1980s, dancers will surround their adorned spaces and captivate the crowd with their movement. Audience members will choose a set time slot in order to participate in this exciting, promenade style theatrical performance. With the direction of a tour guide, audience members will move in small groups around the venue; watching each dancer perform in their box. Masks and 12 feet of distancing from the performers will be required.

The cast consists of fifteen professional female dancers from the Hartford area; a diverse group of members and collaborators of The Hartford Dance Collective: Katie Bittner, Jillian Foley, Savana Jones, Kailah King, Jane Krantz, Cassie Laskowski, Roxie Lebenzon, Celina Lopez, Raechel Manga, Jasmine McPherson, Alexis Robbins, Katie Schenker, Jasmine Stack, Cami Whitney, and Taylor Zappone.

Your $15 ticket comes with 1 drink at Parkville Market!

GET TICKETS HERE.

