The Castle Craig Players to Present EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD... (AND THEN SOME!) in December

It's that time of year: the holidays are coming, and everyone wants to get into the mood. Most of us will check out local stages to see various productions of A Christmas Carol or The Nutcracker. We could stay in and stream Miracle on 34th Street or How the Grinch Stole Christmas... Or we can head to downtown Meriden to see ALL these and more in one show!

The Castle Craig Players will continue their 30th Anniversary Season with Every Christmas Story Ever Told... (and then some!), running December 2-11 at their intimate Meriden venue. Written by Michael Carleton, Jim FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez, the show is a comic retelling of every iconic pop culture holiday story, all wedged into less than two hours!

What begins as an annual production of A Christmas Carol soon devolves into an irreverent look at all of our favorite beloved holiday classics, including It's a Wonderful Life, Frosty, Rudolph, Charlie Brown, and the mathematical truth behind Santa! Three actors send up everything from Dickens to Dr. Seuss in an evening of high-octane jollity and frivolity.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told... (and then some!) features Bobby Schultz (CCP's The Drowsy Chaperone and The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [abridged]), as well as newcomers Rick Bennet and Chris Brooks.

"This is a silly, endearing and a bit chaotic retelling of everyone's favorite Christmas stories and traditions, both new and old," said co-director Carleigh Schultz. "It's the perfect date night or holiday gathering with friends!"

All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online at www.CastleCraigPlayers.org. Presented Cabaret Style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring their own dinner, drinks and snacks to enjoy!

Castle Craig kicked off its 30th Anniversary Season in October with Neil Simon's California Suite. After the holidays, it continues with: the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play Doubt, running March 10-19, 2023; the latest incarnation of the musical about everyone's favorite girl group, The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On, running May 5-20, 2023; and finally, the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine classic Into The Woods, running July 28-August 12, 2023. Tickets for ALL shows are on sale now!

Support for Every Christmas Story Ever Told... (and then some!) is made possible by Express Staffing Professionals, Cloverleaf Dental Center, Inc., and Pascarella Accounting Group, LLC, with additional funding from The CT Department of Economic Development/Office of the Arts and CT Humanities.