The Bushnell to Present RENT The 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour This November

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever.

The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production.

Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign re-stages the tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography), Angela Wendt (Costume Design), and Tim Weil (Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), MiRi Park (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour. Casting for the tour is by Wojcik | Seay Casting.

The RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour is produced by Work Light Productions, whose other touring productions this season include the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar, a new production of An Officer and a Gentleman, and the First National tour of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations.

COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS

To ensure the safety of our staff, performers, volunteers, and patrons, everyone entering the building will be required to remain fully masked at all times, unless actively eating or drinking. Additionally, The Bushnell is requiring proof of full vaccination or negative Covid test, a photo ID, and a ticket to the performance for entry into the building. For more details on accepted proof and testing requirements, as well as all of The Bushnell's COVID-19 safety protocols, visit Bushnell.org/covid19. Please note that these policies are subject to change and will be updated as necessary.