The Bushnell to Present Annual Fundraiser in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Bushnell's annual gala celebration, Ovations 2025: Decade of Decadence, will occur on Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 6 PM to midnight at the historic performing arts center located at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

Inspired by The Bushnell's dynamic 2024|25 Broadway Season featuring shows rooted in the unforgettable 1980s, Ovations 2025 - 'a Decade of Decadence' - promises all the excitement and glamour guests have come to expect from this annual gala.

Celebrate the extravagance and glittery sophistication of this iconic decade! Guests are encouraged to imagine the drama of Dynasty, the high-powered opulence of Wall Street, and the cool of Miami Vice. Think of shimmering cocktail dresses, sharp-tailored suits, and bold geometric patterns. This epic evening will include a silent auction, a live auction hosted by Brad Drazen (formerly an anchor for NBC Connecticut, now with the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving), and an afterparty with a DJ and dancing. Craft cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and totally choice desserts will be catered by Max Catering and Events. Co-chairs for this rad bash are Amber Schilberg and Bernie Schilberg.

Ovations 2025 tickets begin at $375. Attendees may choose to contribute a greater donation if they wish. To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit bushnell.org/ovations.

There are a limited number of $250 Neon tickets available for Young Professionals attending Ovations for the first time. Please contact Gaby Parache at 860-987-5964 to register.

For those who cannot attend Ovations 2025 in person, but still want a chance to get in on the fun, the online auction will be accessible to all. Live bidding is available during the night of Ovations 2025 through the event microsite, accessible through bushnell.org/ovations.

Comments