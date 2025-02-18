The Bushnell Launches Arts In Education Initiative With Homeschool Open House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This month The Bushnell will welcome homeschool families to learn more about the arts in education opportunities for children from pre-k through ninth grade. Parents will discover what arts education resources the Bushnell programs have to offer. At the event, students will have the opportunity to experience hands-on creative learning workshops with Bushnell Master Teaching Artists. They can participate in Puppetry, Drumming, Hip-hop, Cartooning, Cooking, Tiara/Crown making, Yoga, or Textiles/Notecards. Families will be treated to "tours-to-go" as well as a book fair and meet & greet with authors of select children's literature. The morning will culminate in an informal gathering to share workshop creations, enjoy refreshments, and chat with the teaching artists.

Some of the diverse and engaging programs that will be introduced include:

Bigs and Littles, The Bushnell's first-ever arts program for preschool kids and parents! Combining the best of both worlds, Bushnell Bigs and Littles offers an opportunity for digital and experiential learning for preschool-aged children in a uniquely creative environment that includes their favorite “Big” person! Early artistic exposure and exploration gives young children the ability to establish a foundation for developing strong physical, cognitive, and social-emotional awareness that will extend well beyond their initial years. This adult-child, artistic teaching model provides exclusive access to first-run episodes of Horace B's Creative Classroom, (The Bushnell's digital learning product) coupled with live and in-person workshops led by The Bushnell's accomplished and renowned, Master Teaching Artists!

Shaun Boothe: The Unauthorized Biography Series Creative Learning Package

Homeschool students in grades 4 -9 have the unique opportunity to experience the very same creative learning programming that The Bushnell provides to thousands of public/private/charter school students throughout each year.

The Unauthorized Biography Series is a one-of-a kind live performance that features the multi-talented artist, Shaun Boothe, who raps, narrates, lyricizes and performs the intriguing biographies of celebrated historical icons. This distinct and highly engaging show serves as the nucleus for a complete unit of learning that is implemented in five components:

Students will attend the live performance at The Bushnell. This is followed up with an hour-long virtual Talkback Session between the participating students and Shaun Boothe.

Next, Students will receive (via email) a project assignment from the education department at The Bushnell related to the show and virtual talkback. In April, students will participate in a day of creative learning workshops at The Bushnell that will “give voice” to the experiences they've had by way of the live performance, project assignment, and virtual talkback.

Finally, students will participate in a Show and Share hour at The Bushnell that will showcase the journey of the creative learning unit for their parent/family audience at The Bushnell.

The Homeschool Open House is scheduled for February 20, 2025. Due to popular demand a second event has been added on March 5, 2025. At this time registration for BOTH dates is full. If parents would like to be first to learn about upcoming programming they can visit Bushnell Education to add their name to our list.

Learn more about the numerous Education programs at bushnell.org,

