The Bijou Theatre Closes for Three Weeks
Due to COVID-19 virus concerns, The Bijou Theatre will be closed for three weeks beginning on 3/15/20.
All events previously scheduled for that time frame have been re-scheduled. Please check our website and SM pages for revised show dates.
Revised show dates below:
