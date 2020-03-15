The Bijou Theatre Closes for Three Weeks

Article Pixel Mar. 15, 2020  
Due to COVID-19 virus concerns, The Bijou Theatre will be closed for three weeks beginning on 3/15/20.

All events previously scheduled for that time frame have been re-scheduled. Please check our website and SM pages for revised show dates.

Revised show dates below:


Upcoming Events

The Music of SADE - No Ordinary Band
Saturday, April 11, 2020 8:00 PM

Bijou Theatre

NRG: The Musical
Friday, April 17, 2020 8:00 PM

Bijou Theatre

Kings & Queens of Drag
Friday, May 15, 2020 9:00 PM

Bijou Theatre

The Spring Comedy Show
Saturday, May 23, 2020 7:30 PM

Bijou Theatre




