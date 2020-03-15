The Bijou Theatre Closes for Three Weeks

Due to COVID-19 virus concerns, The Bijou Theatre will be closed for three weeks beginning on 3/15/20.

All events previously scheduled for that time frame have been re-scheduled. Please check our website and SM pages for revised show dates.

Revised show dates below:



Upcoming Events



The Music of SADE - No Ordinary Band

Saturday, April 11, 2020 8:00 PM

Bijou Theatre



NRG: The Musical

Friday, April 17, 2020 8:00 PM

Bijou Theatre



Kings & Queens of Drag

Friday, May 15, 2020 9:00 PM

Bijou Theatre



The Spring Comedy Show

Saturday, May 23, 2020 7:30 PM

Bijou Theatre





