The 1214 Foundation and NewArts Present A (VIRTUAL) CHRISTMAS CAROL

NewArts, a nonprofit organization based in Newtown, CT that was created in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy will present A (Virtual) Christmas Carol, streaming online from December 23-27. This production is dedicated to the memory of Mary Socci, a 14-year-old frequent NewArts member who lost a valiant battle to brain cancer on November 14th. Proceeds from this benefit performance will go towards future NewArts productions.

The virtual performances are offered at no cost, but there is a suggested donation to help support the non-profit organization.

Because of the pandemic, A Christmas Carol, which was fully-produced by NewArts in December of 2016 and 2017, will be entirely virtual this year - with all performers (30 local youth and nine Broadway professionals) being recorded in their separate homes.

The NewArts production of A Christmas Carol was originally created by a team that included six Tony Award-winners at the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, NJ in 2000, and was directed by NewArts Producing Artistic Director, Michael Unger. This virtual production features nine Broadway and Regional professionals who appeared in the original McCarter Theatre production, including Graeme Malcolm (Equus, Aida, narrator of over 400 Audio Books) as Ebenezer Scrooge, and James Ludwig (Little Shop of Horrors, Blue Man Group) as Fred, - both of whom appeared in the previous NewArts presentations of the show. Other professional performers include John Ahlin, Billy Finn, Janet Metz, Annie O'Sullivan, Michele Tauber, and Price Waldman. The 30 youth performers make up two casts, each of which will have their own streaming performance.

A (Virtual) Christmas Carol is directed, produced, and edited by Michael Unger, who directed McCarter Theatre's production for 16 years before introducing it to the Newtown area. Dr. Michael Baroody is the Executive Producer, Maryrose Kristopik, longtime music teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary School, is the Music Director. Cheryl Mintz, who production stage managed the McCarter production will be the Associate Director; Alison Cote is the Production Stage Manager, both founders of princetonVIRTUAL.

The script to A (Virtual) Christmas Carol was adapted by David Thompson (Scottsboro Boys, Steel Pier, Prince of Broadway) from the novella by Charles Dickens. Music and lyrics are by Michael Starobin (two-time Tony Award-winning orchestrator) with sound effects by Brian Ronan (two-time Tony Award-winning Sound Designer).

Steaming performances will be available for unlimited viewing from Wednesday December 23rd at 7PM through Sunday December 27th at 7PM. These performances are offered free of charge, but there is a suggested donation of $15 for individuals and $30 for families. All proceeds go towards future NewArts programming. For more information and to make a donation, please visit: https://1214foundation.org/a-christmas-carol/.

The 1214 Foundation and NewArts will also be holding their first-ever virtual auction which will be live from December 20 through December 31! Featured are a wide variety of terrific products, experiences, and services from individuals, vendors, and companies located throughout Connecticut and beyond. Information is available on the website.

NewArts (www.newarts.org), was founded by Newtown parent, Michael Baroody, MD and theatre director, Michael Unger, in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary school tragedy. NewArts is the theatrical division of The 12.14 Foundation, and normally collaborates with teams of nearly 20 theatre professionals, including Broadway-level directors, performers, choreographers, music directors, designers, producers, and technicians, to guide local children in artistic endeavors celebrating collaboration, creativity and community. NewArts has presented twelve, large-scale musicals involving over 600 local youth onstage, backstage, and in the orchestra. Their world-premiere production of A ROCKIN' Midsummer Night's Dream was featured in the award-winning documentary film, Midsummer in Newtown, which was selected for the prestigious Spotlight Section of the Tribeca Film Festival.

The 1214 Foundation, is a non-profit organization formed by local parent Michael Baroody, M.D. following the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012 to encourage personal development through high-level performing arts programs. The Foundation provides experiences that produce a long-lasting, positive effect on the way children see themselves and the world around them. The 1214 Foundaion also provides character development through its ARC Program - an effective model for teaching children life skills developed in collaboration with members of the Yale School of Management, The University of Pennsylvania's School for Applied Positive Psychology, and Inspire Corps. The program provides opportunities for children to cognitively understand their experiences during the rehearsal and performance process and then translate those skills to everyday life.