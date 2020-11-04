THINKING INSIDE THE (ZOOM) BOX at Online

New Ways to Make Live Theater

Mounting a live musical in a time of pandemic has proved almost impossible, but here in Connecticut, director Katherine Ray pulled it off with a staging of ASSASSINS using some innovative theater and filming techniques while making sure cast, crew, musicians and the audience at a drive-in theater were as safe as possible.

Learn how she did it and how you can incorporate some of her process into bringing live theater back in other places at a networking lunchtime event of the CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women Tuesday, Nov. 10 at noon on Zoom. Bring your lunch, pull up a seat at your computer and join us for a time of networking as well as a discussion with Katherine, moderated by CT Chapter Co-President Lauren Yarger. The event is free, but registration is required. Click here to RSVP.

Participants will receive the Zoom link to join the event the morning of Nov. 10.

This is the first in a series called "Thinking Inside the (Zoom) Box: New Ways to Create Live Theater." Additional panels and discussions will be announced. If you have a topic you would like to speak about, contact Lauren at CTChapterLPTW@gmail.com.

