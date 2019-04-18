THE WHO'S TOMMY Comes To Seven Angels Theatre

Seven Angels Theatre brings the equity production of the Rock Opera-THE WHO'S TOMMY to Waterbury from April 25-May 19. Tommy with Book by Des McAnuff, Pete Townsend. Music by Pete Townsend. Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, The Who's TOMMY is an exhilarating story of hope, healing and the human spirit. The story of the pinball-playing, deaf, dumb and blind boy who triumphs over his adversities has inspired, amazed audiences for more than 40 years. This five-time Tony Award-winning musical was translated to the stage by theatrical wizard, Des McAnuff, into a high-energy, one-of-a-kind theatrical event, you don't want to miss.

See website for times and dates. Matinees at 2 PM and Evenings at 8 PM. Tours are welcome. For information please call the box office at 203-757-4676.

Opening night party on Saturday, April 27. Meet the cast and have some great food after the show.

Director/Choreographer- Janine Molinari, Musical Director-Brent Crawford Mauldin, Lighting-Doug Harry, Costume Designer-Ethan Henry.

Cast Includes: Tommy-Garrison Carpenter, Acid Queen-Keisha Gilles, Mrs. Walker-Jillian Jarrett and Mr. Walker-Ryan Bauer-Walsh

Tickets range from $44 to $57.50 depending on performance. 30 and under just $25 Doors and Devil's Corner Bar open one hour before the show. To purchase call the box office at 203-757-4676, online at SevenAngelsTheatre.org, or at the box office at 1 Plank Road, Waterbury. Free Parking. Just off I-84. GPS directions use: Hamilton Park, Waterbury.







