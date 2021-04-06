THE SOUND INSIDE Begins Streaming April 11 At TheaterWorks Hartford

TheaterWorks Hartford in Hartford, Connecticut announced today that THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp, co-directed by Rob Ruggier and Pedro Bermúdez, will stream on demand April 11 through April 30, 2021.

This quiet, unpredictable play explores the limits of what one person can ask of another. In an intensely intimate and haunting story, a creative writing professor encounters a brilliant and mysterious student. As their relationship intensifies and their lives become entwined, one will ask the other for the unforgivable.



Director Rob Ruggiero said "THE SOUND INSIDE drew me in with its skillful storytelling - it is, after all, a story about people who tell stories - and it held me with the unfolding and unconventional friendship between these two complex and guarded people. It is beautifully written, dark and deeply humane."



Produced in partnership with Revisionist Films, this is a production born of a collaboration between Rob Ruggiero, a theater maker, and Hartford filmmaker Pedro Bermúdez with the intent to explore and define new boundaries between theater and film.



Pedro said. "It's one camera, one shot at a time...we looked at building this world moment by moment - so the the camera itself had to become the audience in a very active way.



Rob added "You can feel so clearly what the actors are experiencing, it amplifies the world of the play - it's an intimate experience that begins to approach the experience you have in our space in really exciting ways."



The cast for THE SOUND INSIDE includes Maggie Bofill (Nora, A Doll's House Part Two, Long Wharf Theater) and Ephraim Birney (Gotham, The Americans).



Additional members of the creative team include Lawrence E. Moten III (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), and Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting design) with original music composed and performed by Billy Bivona.



Tickets for THE SOUND INSIDE can be purchased for $25 online at twhartford.org. Members of TheaterWorks Hartford have tickets included as part of their 2020-2021 membership and will be sent their unique streaming link prior to the April 11, 2021.



TWH is one of the few theaters nationwide that have continuously produced throughout the pandemic. THE SOUND INSIDE is the 8th production in the 20-21 Season and is yet another installment in a season of innovative work.



For additional ticket assistance, contact the Box Office at TheaterWorks at 860.527.7838 or email boxoffice@twhartford.org.