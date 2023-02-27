THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE to be Presented at Ivoryton Playhouse in April

Winter barely made an appearance this year, but spring is making a grand entrance, complete with sequins and six inch heels! THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE by Matthew Lopez opens in Ivoryton on April 8 and runs through April 30, 2023.

This show debuted at Denver Center of the Performing Arts in 2014, and premiered Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2015. The play tells the story of Casey, an Elvis impersonator with everything going for him, including a sexy smile and a flashy sequined jumpsuit. But, one morning, he wakes up to find that he has lost his gig, his rent is overdue, and his wife announces a baby is on the way. So, when Elvis leaves the building and a drag show moves in, "The King" dumps his blue suede shoes for six inch heels and transforms into an all-out queen with the help of new friends who become the second family Casey never saw coming. With snappy zingers and dance-worthy numbers, this wildly entertaining story will challenge your assumptions with extraordinary humor and depth.

The play swings back and forward between zany comedy and show-stopping dance numbers, with Charles Isherwood of The New York Times commenting that the play was "full of sass and good spirits - along with a spritz or two of sentimentality." In February 2018, New Regency announced it was developing the film adaptation of the play in association with Jim Parsons' production company.

You won't want to miss this heartwarming comedy that, behind the laughter, shares a message of acceptance and family.

Playhouse Associate Artistic Director, Todd Underwood, directs this big hearted, fun filled evening. Set design is by Martin Marchitto, lighting and sound design by Alan Piotrowicz, wig design by Elizabeth Saylor and costume design by Angela Carstensen.

The cast includes some familiar faces and some brand new talent to the Ivoryton Stage. Mike Boland*, Sam Given* and Rae Sutherland are Ivoryton favorites and we are thrilled to have them back with us. Welcome to Clint Hromsco and Timiki Salinas* as they make their Ivoryton debut.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE runs through Sunday, April 30th, 2023. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm; evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please call the box office.) For more information on the entire 2023 season, visit ivorytonplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.