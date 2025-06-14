THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Open 2025-26 Season at Westport Country Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse announced its upcoming 95th theater season, from October 2025 through August 2026, featuring three Playhouse-produced plays, including an Oscar Wilde comedy, a 2024 Pulitzer Prize winner, and a classic country house murder mystery from Agatha Christie, each running three weeks. Rounding out the season will be three shorter-run, add-on events, including a play based on a best-selling memoir, a family holiday offering, and a big band celebration of Broadway musicals.

“Something exciting is always in season at the Playhouse!,” said Mark Shanahan, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director. “Whether it’s a beloved novel bursting to life on stage, a laugh-out-loud classic comedy to kick off the fall, a heartwarming tale brimming with holiday cheer, Big Band tunes to heat up the winter, or a tender new American play blossoming in the spring—every visit promises something fresh and unforgettable. And when summer ’26 arrives, we’ll cool things down with a chilling, fun-filled murder mystery from the ‘Queen of Crime,’ Agatha Christie, that will keep you guessing until the curtain falls!”

The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde’s most famous comedy, will kick off the Playhouse’s three mainstage productions this fall with from October 28 – November 15. Mistaken identities, secret engagements, a lost handbag, and one very formidable aunt set the stage for this classic, fast-paced romp through Victorian society. Two wildly eligible bachelors bend the truth in their pursuit of love, only to land in a web of hilarious complications. Full of razor-sharp wit and larger-than-life characters, this sparkling satire gleefully skewers love, marriage, and high society. Wilde’s gift for language and outrageous humor is on full display in this joyously theatrical masterpiece. Production Sponsors are Athena and Daniel Adamson.

Primary Trust, Eboni Booth’s 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning breakout play, an uplifting, gentle, and powerful exploration of change, friendship, and quiet courage, will run April 14 – May 2. Meet Kenneth, a creature of habit whose world is upended when his lifelong job ends - and he’s nudged into the unknown by his Best Friend Bert and a few unexpected encounters over mai tais at the local tiki bar. This luminous new American play depicts a deeply human journey, as Kenneth takes small steps into a bigger world - one where every connection holds the power to transform a life.

Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, newly adapted for the stage by Mark Shanahan in association with Agatha Christie Ltd., from the novel by Agatha Christie, will play July 14 – August 1, 2026. A murder. A mansion. A mysterious cast of suspects. And only one man can uncover the truth: Hercule Poirot! More than just a mystery, the story is the gold standard of the genre, widely hailed as “the greatest whodunnit ever written.” Dame Agatha’s twistiest tale is brought to the stage with all its cunning, charm, and chilling suspense.

Mitch Albom’s Tuesdays with Morrie by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, based on the book by Mitch Albom, playing September 4 – 6, will be the first of three shorter-run, add-on productions. Sixteen years after graduating college, journalist Mitch Albom reconnects with his former professor Morrie, now facing the final chapter of his life. What begins as a casual visit becomes a life-changing weekly ritual – a “last class” in the meaning of life, love, and legacy.

A Sherlock Carol, a Playhouse holiday tradition, will return by popular demand for its third consecutive year, December 13 – 21. The family friendly holiday show, written and directed by Mark Shanahan, is based on a Sherlock Holmes tale by Sir Arthur Conan and “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. The two literary legends collide when a grown-up Tiny Tim calls on Sherlock Holmes to investigate the mysterious death of Ebenezer Scrooge. This wildly inventive holiday mashup of Dickens and Doyle blends mystery, heart, and humor in a witty and wondrous theatrical treat. A New York Times“Critic’s Pick” and international sensation, the Playhouse cast includes members of the original, off-Broadway company and some exciting new faces. Production Partner is Claire Wilkes.

Big Band Broadway, part of the Broadway Scores at the Playhouse series, will feature Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte leading a thrilling musical experience, from January 29 – February 1. Broadway’s greatest hits meet the bold brass and swinging rhythm of the Big Band era. From classic show tunes to modern favorites, “Big Band Broadway” is a dazzling revue of songs delivered with sassy style and powerhouse vocals.

“We look forward to presenting a season which embodies the kind of Playhouse experience our audience has come to expect—one filled with time-honored classics, beloved characters, and celebrated contemporary work, all served up with a generous helping of laughter, heart, and thrills,” Shanahan added. “It’s a season that aims to uplift and inspire our community, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone who comes through our doors.”

Season ticket packages are now on sale. New subscriptions are available in person at box office; online sales start Wednesday, June 18. Prices vary according to performance day/time and seating location. Additional charge for the optional, add-on shows. Season ticket benefits include retaining priority seats, substantial savings over single ticket prices, flexible ticket exchanges, discounts at selected restaurant partners, and more. Single tickets will go on sale July 15.

For complete 2025-26 season details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/2025-2026-season/

