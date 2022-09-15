THE GREAT GATSBY to be Presented at Ivoryton Playhouse This Month

No book has captured the essence of America in the 1920s with such damning insight as F. Scott Fitzgerald's THE GREAT GATSBY, opening on stage at the Ivoryton Playhouse on Thursday, September 29th. An American classic and a brilliantly evocative work, THE GREAT GATSBY is often referred to as "The Great American Novel". First published in 1925, this quintessential story of the Jazz Age sold no more than 25,000 copies in Fitzgerald's lifetime. It has now sold over 25 million copies and is treasured by generations of readers.

The story tells of the mysteriously wealthy Jay Gatsby and his love for the beautiful Daisy Buchanan; of lavish parties on Long Island at a time when The New York Times noted "gin was the national drink and sex the national obsession," Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed and danger. Simon Levy's beautifully crafted play captures the disillusionment as well as the decadent excess of the 1920s.

The play was originally scheduled to be produced in May of 2020 and most of the cast have been patiently waiting in the wings since then. The play is directed Playhouse Associate Artistic Director, Todd Underwood. Gatsby has long been a favorite of his and he is delighted finally to be able to put it up on stage in Ivoryton. "This is the story of the American Dream and the lengths we will go to attain it. Love is at the crux of that dream and so, of course, we are blind to the consequences of our actions." The cast includes Carlyn Connolly* (Cabaret) as Jordan, Joseph Cordaro (Brighton Beach Memoirs) as Nick and Siobhan Fitzgerald* (I Ought To Be In Pictures; Shear Madness) as Myrtle. Making their Ivoryton debut are Gabe Belyeu* as Wolfscheim/Ens., Greg Brostrum* as Tom, Rebecca Ellis as Mrs. McKee/Ens, Erik Kochenberger as Jay Gatsby, Daniel Rios, Jr.* as George Wilson and Katharina Schmidt as Daisy.

THE GREAT GATSBY runs from September 29 through Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm; evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm. Sunday, October 23rd is a special performance and Gala at 3pm.

This season, the Playhouse is back to full capacity for the first time in two years, yet the safety of their audience remains their primary concern. Masks are optional with proof of vaccination and required for those without a vaccination card.

Their patio bar will now be open from 7pm on Friday and Saturday nights before the show where we will be serving red and white wine, rose, prosecco and beer. Cash and credit cards accepted. Come early to the Playhouse and enjoy a relaxing drink before the show.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please call the box office.) For more information on the entire 2022 season, visit ivorytonplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.