THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (abridged) to be Presented at Cheney Hall

Three madcap men weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride.

Jul. 16, 2021  

All 37 plays in 97 minutes! Three madcap men weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter.

An irreverent romp through the Bard's plays, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (abridged) is a worldwide phenomenon, earning the title of London's longest-running comedy after a decade at the Criterion Theatre. Fast paced, witty, and physical, it's full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (abridged)

by Adam Long, Daniel Singer & Jess Winfield

August 6 - 22 Fri-Sat at 7:30 pm & Sun at 2 pm
97 MINUTES WITH NO INTERMISSION

For tickets or more information visit


