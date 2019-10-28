TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL Begins Performances At Playhouse On Park On January 15

Playhouse on Park's 2019-20 season continues with Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman's TENDERLY: THE Rosemary Clooney MUSICAL, running January 15 - February 2.

TENDERLY: THE Rosemary Clooney MUSICAL is a loving re-creation of 20 or so of Rosemary Clooney's popular songs and a fresh, remarkably personal, and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend.

With her signature songs woven in and out, we learn both the story of her successes on film, radio, and TV, as well as her struggles in her personal life. It features many of Mrs. Clooney's signature hits, including "Hey There (You with the Stars in your Eyes)," "Tenderly," and "Come On-A My House." It is as moving as it is entertaining. Susan Haefner, who originated the title role, will be starring as Rosemary Clooney; Kyle Brand will direct, with music direction by Robert James Tomasulo and choreography by MK Lawson.

Tickets for performances January 15 through February 2 are now on sale, and range from $40-$50. Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts are available. Opening night, complete with a complementary pre-show wine and cheese reception is Friday, January 17 at 8pm. New this season: Tuesday and Saturday 2pm matinee performances. TENDERLY is part of the 2019-20 Main Stage Series; consider subscribing and save 20%. Group ticket sale discounts are also available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





