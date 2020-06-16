Summer Theatre of New Canaan Presents Two Week MasterClass/Workshop Program

Competitive college theatre departments are searching for applicants who are not only strong performers, but well-rounded individuals who are willing to take risks and work well collaborating with others. Created by award winning theatre artists and online curriculum development artists the Pre-College Theatre Lab goes beyond introductory performing arts workshops and offers select high school students a learning environment that will prepare and position participants for both college and professional opportunities.

The Lab's professional teaching artists span multiple theatre disciplines, are passionate about grooming the next generation of theater artists and will work with each student. Master Classes include: Acting, Auditioning, Shakespearean Verse, Choreography, Musical Theatre Performance, Directing, Devised Theatre and Stage Combat.

Industry Teaching Artists include:

Megan Farley - Associate Director/Choreographer Six on Broadway

Brittany Brandford - Broadway Actor

Conner Wilson - Resident Director of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Allegra Libonati - International Director of Theatre, Opera & Spectacle, Theatre instructor Harvard.

Matthew Glasner - Casting Director - Broadway, TV & Film

Omen Sade - Co Founder of Bros do Prose (Program Coordinator)

Dan Renkin - Stage Combat Broadway, TV, Film

Brian Silliman - NYC Shakespearian Actor and Writer

Nick Wilders - Music Director National tour Jersey Boys & EmojiLand: The Musical

Given the intensity of the program, applicants are asked to submit an audition tape. Enrollment is capped at 12 students. The Pre-College Theatre Workshop is offered July 13-24th Monday-Friday 10 Am-1pm (EST). All classes will be taught online via zoom with added. Plus optional low cost professional headshots. More information, full list of teaching artists/bios, and registration is online at STONC.ORG or email them at info@stonc.org

The Summer Theatre of New Canaan is recognized as one of Connecticut's premier award-winning professional summer theatres. Since 2004 The Summer Theatre of New Canaan has employed 1000s of performing arts professionals, tours its Theatre for Young Audience shows to schools and has created outreach and education programs including college internships, Pre-College Theatre Lab, middle school Junior Company, elementary theatre camps and the award winning DramaRamas performance program for children with special needs. The theatre is a 501c3 not for profit company. More about the Summer Theatre of New Canaan at: STONC.ORG

Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You