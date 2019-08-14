Steven Brinberg Heads to Milford with SIMPLY BARBRA CELEBRATES HELLO, DOLLY

In partnership with Pantochino Productions, the MAC kicks off its 2019/20 Nite Spot Night season with Steven Brinberg in "SIMPLY BARBRA CELEBRATES HELLO, DOLLY" on Saturday, September 7th at 8pm.

This special Nite Spot Night is a double feature. First, patrons will have the option to join the 12th Annual Wine Trail starting at 5pm by following the fairy lights along the train tracks in downtown Milford CT to the Milford Arts Council patio at 40 Railroad Avenue South in downtown Milford, Ct. MAC staff and volunteers will be on the patio pouring wine to benefit The United Way of Milford along with other businesses in Milford as part of a stroll around town.

Steven Brinberg will grace the MAC stage at 8pm with his celebration of Hello, Dolly as "Simply Barbra." Brinberg tours the world with his all-live homage to the legendary Barbra Streisand. He performed for 11 years with the late Marvin Hamlisch in his symphony concerts and at special events with everyone from Donna Karan to Liza Minnelli, Stephen Sondheim and Catherine Zeta-Jones. He has released 2 CDS, and has appeared on the CBS TV show BLUE BLOODS.

His latest edition of SIMPLY BARBRA celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of Miss Streisand's second film HELLO, DOLLY! with most of the songs from the film and stories about the making of it, along with some of Barbra's famous hit songs and a couple from her latest album. As Mr. Hamlisch said of Steven "it's as close as you'll get to seeing Barbra herself. He's been doing his Streisand for so long, he's better at it than she is!"

Nite Spot Nights, co-sponsored by Milford Arts Council and Pantochino Productions, feature the hottest stars of New York City's Broadway and cabaret scene. An eclectic collection of unique musical performances, these revues feature the best and most popular top notch artists, bands, comedy, and more.

Nite Spots are presented in a cabaret-style listening room at the MAC set with candlelit tables, inviting patrons to BYOEEE - Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment. Wine, beer, soft drinks, and snacks are also available in the Speakeasy Lounge. The MAC has been called "the sweetest little theatre along the Connecticut coastline," featuring an intimate setting with pitch-perfect acoustics. No need to hop on the train to NYC because these 'night club' style evenings of live music come straight from NYC to you.

tix: $32/$35 at door

For tickets, go to www.milfordarts.org/stevenbrinberg or call 203-878-6647





